Teen amputee Hunter Woodall thrives at all-star game

Thirteen-year-old Hunter Woodall is participating in the activities associated with the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday.
The game features college all-stars, serves as a showcase for NFL prospects and will be aired on NFL Network at 4 p.m ET.
Woodall, a Shriners Hospitals ambassador, raises awareness for the hospitals that outfitted him with three pairs of prosthetic legs. He was born with fibular hemimelia and had his right ankle fused. Both of his feet were amputated before Woodall turned 1 year old.
Woodall now is an eighth-grader at Syracuse (Utah) Junior High School and participates in basketball, football, wrestling, track, skiing, swimming and rollerblading.
"Anything I want to do, Shriners will help me do it," Woodall told the Standard-Examiner. "If I put my mind to it, I can do whatever I want."