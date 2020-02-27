Tee Higgins cites short prep time for decision to sit at combine

Clemson's CFP championship loss to LSU was on Jan. 13, about six weeks before Higgins would have gone through physical drills on Thursday. Higgins was one of seven Clemson players invited to the combine, but was the first among them scheduled for drill work. It remains to be seen whether any more former Clemson players follow suit. Others include LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Tremayne Anchrum, S Tanner Muse, OL John Simpson, CB A.J. Terrell and S K'Von Wallace. Simmons and Anchrum are scheduled to work out with the other offensive linemen on Friday.