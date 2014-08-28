Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings defeat Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Teddy Bridgewater threw a touchdown in his first NFL start, Joe Banyard ran for 111 yards and the Minnesota Vikings wrapped up a perfect preseason beating the Tennessee Titans 19-3 on Thursday night.
Blair Walsh kicked four field goals, and the Vikings defense had three sacks in a game where both coaches protected their starters by keeping them safely on the sidelines.
Titans quarterback Jake Locker and Matt Cassel of the Vikings both dressed and warmed up. Locker didn't bring his helmet out for kickoff with Zach Mettenberger getting his first start, while the Vikings also went with their rookie. Vikings running back Adrian Peterson warmed up too, but he sat a fourth straight preseason game.
They were smart decisions by both coaches as a storm drenched LP Field most of the first half with lightning less than 3 miles away delaying the kickoff of Temple at Vanderbilt.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press