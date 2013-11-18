Ted Wells issues statement in Incognito-Martin case

After Jonathan Martin met with independent investigator Ted Wells for more than seven hours Friday, the Miami Dolphins offensive tackle issued a bland statement about their discussion and told reporters: "I do not intend to discuss this matter publicly at this time."
Martin and Wells gathered to unpack the lineman's allegations of mistreatment by indefinitely suspended guard Richie Incognito, who since has filed a grievance against the Dolphins.
On Monday, Wells issued an equally compact statement, obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport:
"We look forward to meeting with Dolphins players, coaches and staff in order to get the facts and prepare a thorough and fair report," Wells said. "The Dolphins organization has been very helpful in arranging the interviews and urging their personnel to cooperate with the investigation. We have asked all Dolphins personnel to respect the process and avoid commenting on the investigation."
No surprises here. Rapoport told us last week that Wells planned to mine Miami's locker room, speaking with players who had practiced with Martin and Incognito, played with them and witnessed their relationship firsthand.
The end game is anyone's guess, but we don't expect Martin to suit up for the Dolphins this season -- or possibly ever again.