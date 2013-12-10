Ted Wells cancels second visits with Incognito, other Dolphins

League investigator Ted Wells canceled follow-up meetings with Richie Incognito and other Miami Dolphins offensive linemen, NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday. Darlington cited multiple team sources, including players currently on the Dolphins.
Wells met recently with Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin for a second time, a follow-up to the seven-hour session Nov. 15 in New York.
Martin walked away from the Dolphins in late October. Shortly after, reports surfaced indicating that Martin allegedly was mistreated by Incognito. He was placed on the Miami Dolphins' non-football illness list last month.
Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins on Nov. 3 for conduct detrimental to the team after a threatening voice mail surfaced that contains Incognito using a racial slur.