Tebowmania takes New York! Good move by Jets?



Steve Wyche NFL.com

Jets' counterproductive circus atmosphere just kicked into overdrive

I am not a big fan of the move and I wouldn't think too many guys in that locker room are either. The reason Santonio Holmes and other players weren't feeling Mark Sanchez is because he isn't a great or instinctive passer. Tebow makes Sanchez look like Tom Brady in that regard.

Though Tebow can add something to the team on the field, the circus-like dynamic that is the Jets just went into overdrive. Some players, like Antonio Cromartie, have already expressed discontent. And like some of us in the media, other players will see this as a publicity stunt, even if that's really not the driving force.

I am a fan of Tebow and truly respect everything he's done for the game and how hard he works to get better. This is not about the young man. This move smacks of "big picture" for the Jets -- not making the team better. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe all the teams that couldn't stop Tebow in obvious run situations last season still won't be able to do it this season. And don't think he was brought to New York to be a full-time backup. He will take snaps from Mark Sanchez every Sunday. Maybe this all works.