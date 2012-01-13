Tebow, Tiger reportedly eyed as golf partners at Pebble Beach

Do you lie awake at night, riddled with concern that a Broncos loss on Saturday could extinguish the rushing blaze of Tim Tebow coverage?
Fear not, friend, for something big is in the works on the manicured greens of Pebble Beach.
Tournament officials for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am are mulling an invite for Tebow. If he accepts, a highly placed source claims the Broncos quarterback hopes to partner with none other than Tiger Woods, according to GlobalGolfPost.com.
Tebow's dance card will be free. Even if Denver beats New England and continues its improbable run all the way to Super Bowl XLVI, the tournament is set for the following weekend, so Tebow should be available either way -- that is if Tiger will have him.