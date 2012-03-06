Tebow swats down rumors of joining 'The Bachelor'

In a development that would have led to certain doom for our society, Tim Tebow reportedly toyed with the idea of starring on "The Bachelor."
Tim Tebow's admirer matrix
Rest easy, this isn't happening, but only after the Broncos quarterback reportedly discussed it with Chris Harrison, the host of the ABC hit.
"I've actually met Tim Tebow. I met him about becoming our next 'Bachelor,'" Harrison told Access Hollywood this week. "I think he'd be a great 'Bachelor.'
"He did say yes ... but he would never do it. He has a little job called quarterback, at least for another year."
(Suddenly Harrison's morphed into John Elway, delivering on-cue, tepid lines about the quarterback's future.)
Tebow on Tuesday clarified his decision not to follow in the shoes of overly pretty, ex-Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer, who starred on the show in 2004.