Tebow says his expectations are higher than his critics'

Tebow told reporters Tuesday that he's not worried about pleasing the masses, who seem to either love or hate the quarterback who was named starter amid a radioactive cloud of media attention.
"That's something that I never try to do, live up to others' expectations," Tebow said. "I have expectations that I want to accomplish."
Reporters drenched Fox with Tebow-related questions. Very little else seemed to matter to them in the wake of Tebow's near-comeback against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. His first start will come in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, following the team's bye.
"All we're trying to do is win, and it's not just one guy," Fox said, adding a cautionary stroke: "Whether this works or not, time will tell."
Fox praised veteran Kyle Orton, who took the news with grace, "just like he's handled everything thus far."
In a highly awkward ticket grab that only the Dolphins seem capable of this season, the team plans to honor Tebow and his alma mater, the University of Florida -- a distant 325 miles north of the city -- when the Broncos hit town Oct. 23.
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington points out that four Florida alumnus will be celebrated. Three of them -- Tebow and defensive linemen Derrick Harvey and Marcus Thomas -- are Broncos. Only Mike Pouncey will represent Miami.
Meanwhile, Tebow's coach at Florida, Urban Meyer, said he continues to believe Tebow will one day be a successful starter in the NFL, assuming he has the right pieces around him.