Around the League

Presented By

Tebow says his expectations are higher than his critics'

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 09:21 AM

Coach John Fox labeled it a necessary move "in a results-oriented business," but for many Broncos fans, Tim Tebow's rise to the starting role was just a matter of time -- and destiny.

Tebow told reporters Tuesday that he's not worried about pleasing the masses, who seem to either love or hate the quarterback who was named starter amid a radioactive cloud of media attention.

Urban Meyer: 'Fired up for Timmy'

Urban Meyer thinks Tim Tebow can succeed. But the ex-Florida coach told Jeff Darlington that Denver needs something else to turn it around, too. More ...

"That's something that I never try to do, live up to others' expectations," Tebow said. "I have expectations that I want to accomplish."

Reporters drenched Fox with Tebow-related questions. Very little else seemed to matter to them in the wake of Tebow's near-comeback against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. His first start will come in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, following the team's bye.

"All we're trying to do is win, and it's not just one guy," Fox said, adding a cautionary stroke: "Whether this works or not, time will tell."

Fox praised veteran Kyle Orton, who took the news with grace, "just like he's handled everything thus far."

In a highly awkward ticket grab that only the Dolphins seem capable of this season, the team plans to honor Tebow and his alma mater, the University of Florida -- a distant 325 miles north of the city -- when the Broncos hit town Oct. 23.

NFL.com's Jeff Darlington points out that four Florida alumnus will be celebrated. Three of them -- Tebow and defensive linemen Derrick Harvey and Marcus Thomas -- are Broncos. Only Mike Pouncey will represent Miami. 

Meanwhile, Tebow's coach at Florida, Urban Meyer, said he continues to believe Tebow will one day be a successful starter in the NFL, assuming he has the right pieces around him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW