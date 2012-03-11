Tebow makes surprise visit to wounded war veteran

While Tim Tebow continues to philosophically reflect on how Peyton Manning could ruin everything, here's another story about the Broncos quarterback being a good dude.
Tebow made a surprise appearance at a fundraiser in Tampa on Friday, meeting and speaking with a wounded veteran of the war in Afghanistan, according to FoxNews.com.
U.S. Army Ranger Romy Camargo was shot in the neck during a combat mission, a wound that left him a quadriplegic. Tebow read about Camargo's plight and wanted to meet him.
"That was awesome," said Camargo, who, along with wife Gabriela, is a huge fan of Tebow.
"I couldn't believe it, I was like, 'Wow!'," he said. "But I'm glad Gabby got to meet him, because she's a big fan."
When a stunned Camargo thanked Tebow for the surprise visit, the QB shook his hand and told him, "It's my pleasure, man."
OK, now try to root against the guy. We dare you.