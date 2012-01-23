Tebow joins Brad Paisley on stage to prove 'I'm Still a Guy'

With the football field no longer an option, Tim Tebow found a new place to perform.
The Broncos quarterback was in downtown Denver on Saturday night, where he shocked a sold-out audience at the Pepsi Center by joining country-music star Brad Paisley on stage.
KDVR-TV reported that Tebow received "deafening" cheers as he saddled up next to one of his favorite musical artists.
"You can throw an 80-yard touchdown pass," Paisley said to Tebow. "But can you sing?"
Tebow responded: "I can't do either! But I can throw it 18 yards and let DeMaryius Thomas do the rest!"
That's actually not true. We're not sure how Tebow responded, but he did join in on vocals for Paisley's hit single "I'm Still a Guy." Check out the proof here.
It isn't Tebow's first run-in with country-music stars. Before he led the Broncos to a wild-card playoff upset of the Steelers two weeks ago, Tebow threw warmup passes to his favorite band, Rascal Flatts.
After the Paisley show, Tebow took to Twitter to reflect.
Tebow's concert experience comes days after a Vegas trip in which he reportedly didn't drink, carouse or gamble. A Tebow reality show would be alternately the most fascinating and most boring program in the history of broadcast television.