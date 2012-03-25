Tebow in N.Y.: The birth of a grand social experiment

Around the League

Tim Tebow attended the Broadway show, "Wicked," on Saturday night.

You can make a very strong case this doesn't matter. A lot of people go to that show. This is typical human behavior.

But Tim Tebow isn't your typical human. Come Sunday morning, the Jets' new quarterback was splashed across the cover of the New York Daily News. His presence on the Great White Way made front-page headlines.

Tebow already was a phenomenon before he came to New York. Now he's being dropped in the middle of the media mecca of the world?

Look out, zeitgeist.

"He transcends cities and teams," Randy Echevarria, president of the Jacksonville Beach Gator Club, told The Associated Press. "It just doesn't matter to Tebow fans."

Every aspect of Tebowmania is being studied. On Sunday, The New York Times pondered Tebow's religious views and public stance against abortion set against the backdrop of liberal New York.

Tebow's Christian faith -- and the openness in which he expresses it -- should prove to be an NYC lightning rod, creating fiery supporters and vocal critics in equal measure. But hasn't that always been the way with Tebow?

"I think that adds a lot of sex appeal to him," Lizzie Grubman, New York public-relations maven and notoriously flawed driver, told The Times. "To a lot of the single women in New York who are young and who are Christian, that's a selling point. That makes him much more desirable. Then again, it also makes him the kind of man that some women are going to try to break."

And if Grubman were Tebow's advisor?

"I think you're going to see him go to the Hamptons," she said. "I think you're going to see him at polo. I think you'll probably see him at Fashion Week. At the higher-end events. I don't think you're going to see him clubbing."

Tim Tebow at a polo event. Suddenly, anything is possible.

Tebow isn't the typical sports idol. For many, he's an inspirational figure. In a piece in New York Times magazine, author Dan Shanoff contended that Tebow is the one professional sports figure who has a truly dedicated fan base all to himself. Tens of thousands of fans who woke up last Wednesday as Broncos fans went to bed that night with their support behind the Jets.

This type of fanatical devotion will make Tebow in New York a fascinating story. What happens when the unstoppable force meets the immovable object?

We're about to find out.

