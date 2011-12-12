Tebow doesn't have issue with Urlacher's RB 'compliment'

It's safe to say Brian Urlacher hasn't been swept up by Tebowmania, even after getting an up-close look at the phenomenon Sunday.
Following the Bears' stunning 13-10 loss to the Broncos in overtime, Urlacher provided a not-so-subtle dig when asked about Denver's scrambling quarterback.
"He's a good running back," Urlacher said, according to ESPNChicago.com. "He does a good job for them."
Tebow, a master of saying something without saying anything at all, refused to take the bait. It's hard to say if he even was aware of the bait. Tim Tebow isn't like you and me.
"Coming from a really good player, that means a lot," Tebow said of Urlacher's comment.
Tebow kills them in the fourth quarter, then kills them with kindness after the game. He cannot be defeated.