Around the League

Presented By

Teams with roughest September, December slates

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 12:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The NFL schedule dropped Tuesday, and we're still poring through it with the rest of you.

At first blush, here's a look at some of the teams facing an uphill climb early on -- and down the stretch.

Rough-and-tumble September:

It's critical to open strong in the National Football League. For three playoff teams from a season ago, that looms as a stiff challenge in 2012.

1. Denver Broncos -- Pittsburgh, @Atlanta, Houston, Oakland: Peyton Manning's chemistry with his new offense will be tested out of the gate, but at the same time, teams won't have much film on the Broncos' revised attack. Footage of Tim Tebow rolling student body left won't help anyone here.

2. San Francisco 49ers -- @Green Bay, Detroit, @Minnesota, @N.Y. Jets: The 49ers' feel-good run of a season ago earned them a first-place schedule in the NFC West. The Packers and Lions will be hungry to take down Jim Harbaugh and Co. Honey badger don't care.

3. Green Bay Packers -- San Francisco, Chicago, @Seattle, New Orleans: Expecting the Packers to duplicate their outrageous 15-1 regular season of a year ago isn't fair. Exiting September above .500 is a tad more realistic considering that opener against the 49ers.

Honorable mention: Baltimore Ravens -- Cincinnati, @Philadelphia, New England, Cleveland: I can't put them in the top three because Cleveland projects as a win at home, and we don't know what to expect from the Bengals or Eagles.

Long December:

And now for three teams handed an ugly stretch drive by the schedule-makers. At least one of them -- the New York Giants -- showed last season that a brutal final month can prime a team for January.

1. New York Giants -- @Washington, New Orleans, @Atlanta, @Baltimore, Philadelphia: The Giants were saddled with the league's toughest schedule in 2012, and December never lets up. The final four meetings are a trail of tears, but New York faced a rugged stretch run in 2011 and we know something else: This is when Eli Manning turns it up.

2. Washington Redskins -- N.Y. Giants, Baltimore, @Cleveland, @Philadelphia, Dallas: If Robert Griffin III is under center in December, he'll get a serious taste of the NFC East, plus a chance to duel Drew Brees.

3. Minnesota Vikings -- @Green Bay, Chicago, @St. Louis, @Houston, Green Bay: Coach Leslie Frazier is under pressure to turn the Vikings around. He better do it early, because the final five games don't offer much breathing room.

Honorable mention: Pittsburgh Steelers -- @Baltimore, San Diego, @Dallas, Cincinnati, Cleveland: Pittsburgh's final month takes the Steelers deep into the heart of AFC North. If the Chargers finish strong and the Bengals live up to their 2011 performance, it's a challenging December for the Black and Gold. Maybe their special uniforms will save them. Stranger things have happened.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.