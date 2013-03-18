Teams staying away from free agent James Harrison?

Since James Harrison was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers upon refusing to accept a pay cut, he publicly has flirted with at least a half-dozen teams featuring a 3-4 defensive scheme. His agent insisted recently that six teams are interested in the veteran linebacker.
So why hasn't Harrison signed -- or at least made team visits?
It appears that he and his agent have overestimated his value significantly.
With NFL executives congregating in Phoenix over the weekend, SI.com's Peter King finds that Harrison is "the coldest name of them all" at the NFL Annual Meeting.
Unable to find a single person willing to admit an interest in Harrison, King believes the 34-year-old will have to settle for less than half of the $6.57 million he was scheduled to earn with the Steelers.
Frankly, King's report isn't the least bit surprising. While Harrison remains stout against the run, it was obvious that he had lost a few steps as a pass rusher last season. No team with a 3-4 defense is going to spend big money for a declining, injury-prone edge rusher no longer pressuring quarterbacks on a consistent basis.
It will be interesting to see if Harrison's market is cold enough that he would consider returning to the Steelers on a contract worth less than the reduced rate he rejected just over a week ago.