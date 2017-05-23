Teams celebrate celebration rule change on Twitter

Touchdown celebrations got busted out of fun jail on Tuesday and everybody but Marvin Lewis (and your previously mentioned 74-year-old grandpa) is pumped about it.
The celebration extended to the NFL's official Twitter handle, which was able to splice together a nice little montage of celebrations previously relegated to the digital mothballs. Enjoy!
The Bears tried to get in on the fun, but I guess they didn't have a GIF of a celebration that would have been penalized under the old rules. Tells you a lot about the dearth of excitement in the last half decade.
Then there's Cam Newton, who probably hasn't even left the house since hearing the news. Just a man standing in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror, working out a new series of moves.
The Rams, meanwhile, brought back a classic from their Greatest Show On Turf heyday in St. Louis. Makes sense that a 6-yard Tavon Austin reception wasn't going to cut it.
Finally, I endorse any rule change that rips the glass ceiling off fat-guy touchdown joy.
Do it, big men.