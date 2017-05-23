NFL relaxing touchdown celebration rules for players

The NFL is putting the fun back in football.

On Tuesday, the league announced it will relax rules on celebrations.

Bring on the fade-away jumpers, snow angels, and group dances.

In a letter to fans from Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL said it wants to allow players "more room to have fun after they make big plays."

Goodell spoke with more than 80 current and former NFL players about relaxing the rules on celebrations.

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown," the Commissioner said in the letter. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

Examples of celebrations to be allowed under the new guidelines:

»Using the football as a prop after a touchdown

»Celebrating on the ground

»Group demonstrations

The relaxed rules aren't a free for all. Offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and celebrations directed at an opponent, will still be penalized, the letter said, in order continue "sportsmanship, clean competition, and setting good examples for young athletes."

In short, three-pump twerking is still a no-go.

The decision to let players celebrate more freely is a long-awaited relief for players and fans alike. Commence the creativity.