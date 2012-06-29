TCU running back Ed Wesley enters supplemental draft

Thirteen days before the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft, which will be held on July 12, we have finally learned the identity of at least one entry. According to Dallas-based player agent Jordan Woy, former TCU running back Ed Wesley has entered the draft.
In his 36-game career with the Horned Frogs, Wesley had 387 carries for 2,442 yards (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) with 21 touchdowns. The Mountain West Conference freshman of the year in 2009, Wesley's most productive season came in 2010, when he ran for 1,053 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in a 21-19 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin. Wesley was TCU's second-leading rusher with 726 yards and six touchdowns in 2011.
Wesley might not have led his team in rushing, but according to a source with knowledge of the preseason rankings of expected seniors entering 2012, Wesley had "draftable" grades from scouting services National Football Scouting and BLESTO Scouting. A high grade does not assure that a prospect will be selected, which might not necessarily be a bad thing. If Wesley goes undrafted, he will have the opportunity to find the best fit for him this summer. Former Georgia running back Caleb King wasn't picked last August and spent the entire season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad before being added to the active roster for the season finale.
Over the previous 10 offseasons, just 10 players have been selected in a supplemental draft, with no players selected in 2004 and 2008. Last summer, the Oakland Raiders used their 2012 third-round pick on Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor. The last running back to be selected in a supplemental draft was BYU's Harvey Unga, who went to the Chicago Bears for a 2011 seventh-round pick in 2010.