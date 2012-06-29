TCU running back Ed Wesley enters supplemental draft

Wesley might not have led his team in rushing, but according to a source with knowledge of the preseason rankings of expected seniors entering 2012, Wesley had "draftable" grades from scouting services National Football Scouting and BLESTO Scouting. A high grade does not assure that a prospect will be selected, which might not necessarily be a bad thing. If Wesley goes undrafted, he will have the opportunity to find the best fit for him this summer. Former Georgia running back Caleb King wasn't picked last August and spent the entire season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad before being added to the active roster for the season finale.