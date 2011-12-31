Around the League

Presented By

Taylor believes Jaguars should hire once-hated rival Fisher

Published: Dec 31, 2011 at 06:53 AM

Fred Taylor built up rock-solid credibility with Jaguars fans during his 11 seasons as the star in Jacksonville, and he's asking that group to trust him on this one.

According to the retired running back, the offseason ahead -- fueled by an ownership change -- provides the Jaguars with the chance to hire a big-name coach who knows a little something about winning in the AFC South: Jeff Fisher.

"His track record speaks for itself," Taylor told The Florida Times-Union this week. "You start talking about Bill Cowher and those guys, they're pretty content behind the broadcast -- the analyst's desk -- or whatever."

A nice (if not obvious) brainstorm, but how would this sit with Jaguars fans who had their hearts ripped out by Fisher time and again during the coach's celebrated run with the Oilers/Titans from 1994 to 2010? Fisher once described Jacksonville's Alltel Stadium (now EverBank Field) as Tennessee's home away from home.

Fisher never was more comfortable on that field than in 1999, when his Titans dropped the Jaguars at Alltel during the regular season, then again in the AFC Championship Game to reach the franchise's one and only Super Bowl.

But Taylor is convinced it's long overdue for the Jaguars to excise the past, bury the hatchet and hire the best man for the job.

"He's going to be super motivated to go and kick Tennessee's (expletive) each time they play," Taylor said. "He's a good coach. I think they throw out the whole rivalry thing and look at the standpoint of this guy's been successful. It's only twice a year he has to play his old team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW