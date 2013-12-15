Around the League

Presented By

Tavon Austin ruled out for St. Louis Rams games

Published: Dec 14, 2013 at 11:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The St. Louis Rams will be without one dynamic rookie as they try and keep up with the explosive New Orleans Saints' offense on the fast turf at the Edward Jones Dome.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin is expected to miss the first game of his rookie season due to the ankle injury he suffered in last week's loss, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, according to a source who has spoken with the player. The Rams later announced that Austin is inactive.

Austin missed practice all week and was seen still in a walking boot Friday.

The electric rookie has experienced an uneven season in coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's offense. Austin has displayed the ability to make big plays, but he struggles with consistency and perfecting the route tree. His big-play potential has been demonstrated mainly on screens and misdirection plays, including the 56-yard run on the reverse in which he was injured.

Austin's biggest influence has been on special teams this season in which he has one touchdown and 678 total yards between punt and kickoff returns.

Here is the other injury news we're monitoring as kickoff approaches:

  1. Adrian Peterson and Toby Gerhart are both out Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's Matt Asiata Time!
  1. New England Patriot wide receivers Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) and Aaron Dobson (foot) have both been downgraded to out and will not play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady is used to being without his top weapons this season, but having both rookies out hurts with Rob Gronkowski already done for the season.
  1. Cecil Shorts (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills with a groin injury. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) also is inactive for the NFL's hottest team. Jordan Todman will start in his stead.
  1. Roddy White is active for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. White landed on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury he suffered last week.

We previewed every Week 15 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW