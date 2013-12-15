Tavon Austin ruled out for St. Louis Rams games

The St. Louis Rams will be without one dynamic rookie as they try and keep up with the explosive New Orleans Saints' offense on the fast turf at the Edward Jones Dome.
Wide receiver Tavon Austin is expected to miss the first game of his rookie season due to the ankle injury he suffered in last week's loss, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, according to a source who has spoken with the player. The Rams later announced that Austin is inactive.
Austin missed practice all week and was seen still in a walking boot Friday.
The electric rookie has experienced an uneven season in coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's offense. Austin has displayed the ability to make big plays, but he struggles with consistency and perfecting the route tree. His big-play potential has been demonstrated mainly on screens and misdirection plays, including the 56-yard run on the reverse in which he was injured.
Austin's biggest influence has been on special teams this season in which he has one touchdown and 678 total yards between punt and kickoff returns.
Here is the other injury news we're monitoring as kickoff approaches:
- Adrian Peterson and Toby Gerhart are both out Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's Matt Asiata Time!
- New England Patriot wide receivers Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) and Aaron Dobson (foot) have both been downgraded to out and will not play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady is used to being without his top weapons this season, but having both rookies out hurts with Rob Gronkowski already done for the season.
- Cecil Shorts (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills with a groin injury. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) also is inactive for the NFL's hottest team. Jordan Todman will start in his stead.
- Roddy White is active for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. White landed on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury he suffered last week.