Tavon Austin ranks No. 1 on Buffalo Bills' draft board

Rex Ryan insists he has a "plan" for Tavon Austin if the New York Jets pick him up in the 2013 NFL Draft, but if the Buffalo Bills have anything to say about it, Gang Green will spend its days trying to stop the electric West Virginia wideout.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Bills have Austin rated as the No. 1 player on their draft board. Chalk it up as a well-timed tidbit out of Buffalo.
The Jets, drafting one spot after the Bills at No. 9, have shown considerable interest in Austin. New York's moribund offense could use a playmaker and Austin widely is seen as the most dynamic weapon in this year's draft. Buffalo would like nothing more than to make the Jets sweat for the player of their choice.
Still, the Bills have been singing Austin's praises for weeks. "He's on our radar, and high on our radar," assistant general manager Doug Whaley said earlier this month. On paper, he's arguably a much better fit for coach Doug Marrone's creative attack than he would be in New York.
Maybe Buffalo has fallen in love, but either way, this is smart work by the Bills. In a first round draped in mystery, putting it out there that Buffalo is about to pull the trigger on Austin at No. 8 puts the rest of the NFL on blast.
If you want him, come and get him.