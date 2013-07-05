Tavon Austin: I'm one of Sam Bradford's 'new toys'

With that in mind, it's positive to hear the wide receiver tell NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, in an interview that aired on Friday's "NFL Total Access," that he already has a rapport with quarterback Sam Bradford.
"He looked for me a lot at practice," Austin said. "He definitely believes in me and I definitely feel good about myself. He kind of talked to me, let me know the things I'm doing good, the things I'm doing bad as far as landmarks, if I should have kept the corner high or should I bend it off. I definitely believe he got a lot of trust in me and I got trust in him."
Austin chuckled at the notion that he was Bradford's new toy.
"I can say I'm one of his new toys," Austin said. "Me and Jared (Cook) and Stedman (Bailey) probably one of the new toys that came to the family. I just hope that my number gets called a lot and then at the end of the season he can really say I was one of his toys."
The Rams have the need, and Austin has the talent. The connection will only grow through training camp, so it's a good bet Bradford will be flashing that Oklahoma smile at his "new toy" a lot throughout the 2013 season.