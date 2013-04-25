Tavon Austin goes to St. Louis Rams after Bills trade

In a bold trade, the Rams moved up from No. 16 to No. 8 overall to grab the former West Virginia wide receiver. The Rams sent the No. 16, No. 46, No. 78 and No. 222 pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Austin and the Bills' third-round pick -- No. 71. The Rams had the draft surplus to move in large part because of the picks they acquired in the Robert Griffin III trade.