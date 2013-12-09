Tashard Choice joins Indianapolis Colts' backfield

Tashard Choice, who was waived by the Buffalo Bills last week, will join the Colts' backfield. The team also placed running back Chris Rainey on injured reserve.
The Colts' running game has been terrible in 2013, especially after Ahmad Bradshaw and Vick Ballard were lost to injuries early in the season.
The trade for Trent Richardson was supposed to solidify the position, but the struggling back has been very disappointing so far in Indy.
How bad has it gotten for T-Rich? Quarterback Andrew Luck has more rushing yards for the Colts this season, 336 yards to 326. Richardson has 64 more carries, too.
Luck's 32 yards on two runs led the Colts in rushing yards in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Richardson had six carries for 20 yards, and Donald Brown had four carries for 11 yards.)
Choice's signing won't provide much additional help, but it underscores the position's shakiness for Indy.