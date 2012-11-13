Tashard Choice: Brandon Spikes will 'get his' for taunt

The Buffalo Billswill play without Fred Jackson against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night after the running back suffered a concussion in the final minutes of Sunday's 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots.
More than a few Bills players are fuming over the play on which Jackson was injured, specifically the extracarricular antics of Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes, who made a scene after delivering the fourth-quarter hit.
"Yeah, he'll get his," Bills backup running back Tashard Choice told The Associated Press on Monday. "I don't like to see nobody get hurt, and then on top of that, (Spikes) making fun of him while he's on the ground."
The Bills were offended to watch Spikes flex his arm and get mouthy with Jackson and several of his teammates. Spikes wasn't penalized on the play, but the showboating led Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to call the linebacker a "punk."
You know you've upset a Harvard man when he's throwing around that type of language.