Tarvaris Jackson, Seattle Seahawks sign contract

Jackson signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, a source close to the player told NFL.com's Jeff Darlington. The news first was reported by KIRO-AM and the team confirmed the move Friday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With six years of experience in coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense, Jackson is a no-brainer addition for the Seahawks.
"We're seizing the opportunity that one of our guys is out there," Seahawks coach Carroll said Thursday, via Danny O'Neil of KIRO-AM, "and we can bring him back in and he'll be able to help us. T-Jack's got a strong arm, he understands the system and he's tough as nails. That's a lot of good stuff."
Carroll billed Jackson versus Brady Quinn as "a really good battle" for the backup job behind Russell Wilson. Although Carroll was quick to point out that Quinn has been "near perfect" in offseason workouts, the reality is that Jackson's familiarity with Bevell's system likely will be the deciding factor.
"T-Jack is not going to come in here and just take a back seat," Carroll emphasized. "He's going to come in here and go for it."