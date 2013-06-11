Tarvaris Jackson reportedly to visit Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll once brought Tarvaris Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks to be his starting quarterback, promising that he wouldn't jerk him around like the Minnesota Vikings had done.
Brooks: Sherman vs. Peterson
Has Richard Sherman surpassed fellow 2011 draftee Patrick Peterson? Bucky Brooks compares cornerbacks. More ...
ESPN's John Clayton reported Tuesday that Jackson will visit the Seahawks "in the next day or two" following his release from the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
It's hard to imagine that the Seahawks would host Jackson unless they were ready to get a contract done. They know all about him after he started 14 games under Carroll in 2011. Jackson also knows the situation; he quickly lost a three-way battle with Russell Wilson and Matt Flynn during last offseason.
One year later, both Jackson and Seattle are in different places. Jackson knows he's not going to have a chance to start anywhere else. The Seahawks know they have a franchise quarterback in Wilson, and they are looking for a veteran backup.
If the Seahawks sign Jackson, we'd consider him the favorite to be the backup quarterback over Brady Quinn. It's possible that the loser of any Quinn-Jackson battle could be cut.