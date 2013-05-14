Tarvaris Jackson leads Buffalo Bills QBs to start OTAs

Tarvaris Jackson is an underdog to start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. But coach Doug Marrone at least is giving the impression that Jackson has a chance to compete with Kevin Kolb and EJ Manuel.
Jackson led the quarterback rotation at the Bills' organized team activities on Tuesday. Marrone indicated, via BuffaloBills.com, that arrangement would change daily until one player stepped up, but it's still notable Jackson is part of the mix. (And that he went first.)
It's not like Kolb's track record particularly is better than Jackson's. It wouldn't be that shocking if Marrone decided Jackson is the better player of the two veterans.
Then again, Jackson knows that taking the first snap doesn't mean much. He also was first in line in the three-way battle including Matt Flynn and Russell Wilson last year with the Seattle Seahawks, and Jackson barely wound up getting any snaps in training camp before getting shipped to the Bills.