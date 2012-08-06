Tarvaris Jackson gets Seattle Seahawks starting reps

The reps at the Seattle Seahawks' training camp continue to be divided evenly between Tarvaris Jackson, Matt Flynn, and Russell Wilson. But it was no mistake that it was Jackson's turn with the starters during the team's scrimmage Sunday.
"He's working with the first unit," Carroll said, via the Tacoma Tribune News. "I can't make it any more obvious than that."
Carroll has not announced a starter yet for the Seahawks' preseason opener Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. Expect that news to come by the middle of the week. Jackson figures to get the first crack, just like he did in the scrimmage.
It wasn't Jackson's best outing. He completed 4 of 12 passes while taking two sacks during the scrimmage. Stats like these are difficult to gauge without context, but we might as well pass along the other quarterbacks:
Russell Wilson: 9-of-15 passing with the third team, although he was the only quarterback not to lead his team to a touchdown.
- Receiver Kris Durham left with a hip injury. Perhaps that will help Terrell Owens' chances of getting signed.
- Marshawn Lynch had a 70-yard run, but was caught from behind by speedy first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin. That sort of athleticism is why the Seahawks took a chance on Irvin.