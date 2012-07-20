Tarvaris Jackson could be Seahawks' next casualty

Best bargain: Three of the four projected starters in the Seahawks' secondary were Pro Bowl selections last season, and the one that didn't get in -- Richard Sherman -- might turn out to be the best of the bunch. Since all four are on their first contracts, including 2010 first-round pick Earl Thomas, they will combine to earn just $2.57 million in total compensation (salary, workout bonuses) this season. To put that in context, former Seahawks cornerback Josh Wilson will earn $3.5 million from the Washington Redskins this season.