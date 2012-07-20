Around the League

Presented By

Tarvaris Jackson could be Seahawks' next casualty

Published: Jul 20, 2012 at 08:46 AM

Around the League is taking a look at each team's salary cap situation heading into training camp. We continue with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adjusted cap number: $142.958 million

Cap room remaining: $11.6 million

Best bargain: Three of the four projected starters in the Seahawks' secondary were Pro Bowl selections last season, and the one that didn't get in -- Richard Sherman -- might turn out to be the best of the bunch. Since all four are on their first contracts, including 2010 first-round pick Earl Thomas, they will combine to earn just $2.57 million in total compensation (salary, workout bonuses) this season. To put that in context, former Seahawks cornerback Josh Wilson will earn $3.5 million from the Washington Redskins this season.

Potential camp casualty: Though he'll enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart, incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson could find himself on the roster bubble due to the $4 million in non-guaranteed base salary he's scheduled to earn in the second season of a two-year, $8 million contract. Jackson scored considerable points for toughness in 2011, fighting through a painful pectoral injury to post career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. That was not enough to keep the Seahawks from grabbing multiple quarterbacks from the Badger State, signing former Packer signal-caller Matt Flynn in free agency and using a third round pick on Wisconsin's Russell Wilson.

Pete Carroll preaches competition, but the Seahawks bet big on Flynn, are sky-high on Wilson and really like last year's No. 3 Josh Portis. Barring an unreal preseason, or total collapse by Flynn, Jackson could be looking for a backup job elsewhere in Week 1.

Contract issue looming in 2013: The Seahawks' big contract issue in 2013 is ongoing. Defensive end Chris Clemons is entering the final year of his contract and has made it crystal clear that he wants a new deal. Clemons forfeited a $100,000 workout bonus and faces up to $60,000 in fines for skipping the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp. As Around the League reported earlier this week, Clemons' minicamp absence also voided $1 million in base salary escalation he had earned with his performances the last two seasons.

The 30-year-old Clemons, who has 22 sacks in 32 games during his two seasons in Seattle, reportedly has rejected what was a two-year, $14 million extension from the Seahawks. It's unknown if Clemons will holdout from training camp, but the Seahawks have a bit of leverage as they could always use the franchise tag on him next offseason. The 2013 tender for defensive ends is projected to be worth $10.835 million.

Other Seahawks defensive linemen headed toward free agency include defensive tackle Alan Branch, who started 15 games and picked up three sacks in 2011, and Jason Jones, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to help improve the team's interior pass rush. On the offensive side of the ball, underrated center Max Unger will be a free agent next offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW