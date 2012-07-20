Tarvaris Jackson could be Seahawks' next casualty

Around the League is taking a look at each team's salary cap situation heading into training camp. We continue with the Seattle Seahawks.
Adjusted cap number: $142.958 million
Cap room remaining: $11.6 million
Best bargain: Three of the four projected starters in the Seahawks' secondary were Pro Bowl selections last season, and the one that didn't get in -- Richard Sherman -- might turn out to be the best of the bunch. Since all four are on their first contracts, including 2010 first-round pick Earl Thomas, they will combine to earn just $2.57 million in total compensation (salary, workout bonuses) this season. To put that in context, former Seahawks cornerback Josh Wilson will earn $3.5 million from the Washington Redskins this season.
Potential camp casualty: Though he'll enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart, incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson could find himself on the roster bubble due to the $4 million in non-guaranteed base salary he's scheduled to earn in the second season of a two-year, $8 million contract. Jackson scored considerable points for toughness in 2011, fighting through a painful pectoral injury to post career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. That was not enough to keep the Seahawks from grabbing multiple quarterbacks from the Badger State, signing former Packer signal-caller Matt Flynn in free agency and using a third round pick on Wisconsin's Russell Wilson.
Pete Carroll preaches competition, but the Seahawks bet big on Flynn, are sky-high on Wilson and really like last year's No. 3 Josh Portis. Barring an unreal preseason, or total collapse by Flynn, Jackson could be looking for a backup job elsewhere in Week 1.
Contract issue looming in 2013: The Seahawks' big contract issue in 2013 is ongoing. Defensive end Chris Clemons is entering the final year of his contract and has made it crystal clear that he wants a new deal. Clemons forfeited a $100,000 workout bonus and faces up to $60,000 in fines for skipping the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp. As Around the League reported earlier this week, Clemons' minicamp absence also voided $1 million in base salary escalation he had earned with his performances the last two seasons.
The 30-year-old Clemons, who has 22 sacks in 32 games during his two seasons in Seattle, reportedly has rejected what was a two-year, $14 million extension from the Seahawks. It's unknown if Clemons will holdout from training camp, but the Seahawks have a bit of leverage as they could always use the franchise tag on him next offseason. The 2013 tender for defensive ends is projected to be worth $10.835 million.
Other Seahawks defensive linemen headed toward free agency include defensive tackle Alan Branch, who started 15 games and picked up three sacks in 2011, and Jason Jones, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to help improve the team's interior pass rush. On the offensive side of the ball, underrated center Max Unger will be a free agent next offseason.