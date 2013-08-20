Tarell Brown: 49ers, new agent working to fix contract

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown says his new agent, Joel Segal, is in talks with the team to recoup $2 million left on the table during the offseason.
Brown lost two-thirds of his 2013 salary when his former agent, Brian Overstreet, failed to notify him of a contract escalator clause requiring the defender to attend voluntary offseason workouts. That cost Brown major coin and got Overstreet fired.
Niners coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated Tuesday that he hoped something could be worked out, per The Associated Press. He acknowledged in July that the team was oblivious to Brown's contract clause and would have alerted him if it knew about it.
Brown, now slated to earn $925,000 this season, hopes the sides can strike a fix before Week 1.
"No, I haven't moved on," Brown said Tuesday. "Nothing has happened. They've been working, going back and forth and just seeing what we can do. ... I'm not going to be a distraction to the team at all. That's not my personality first of all, and secondly, the most important thing is us going out there and being prepared and getting ready to play football. I'll let upstairs and my agent handle the rest of that stuff. Take it day by day."
This has the makings of a peaceful ending, but money matters are tricky, so we'll keep an eye on this one. So will Brown, we trust.