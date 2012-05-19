Tannenbaum: No 'Hard Knocks' talks for Jets so far

At various points, we've heard that owner Woody Johnson hopes reprise his team's starring role on the HBO series, while coach Rex Ryan remains lukewarm. The New York Daily News reported the Jets have already turned the show down.
"(I)t has not been offered to us, so right now we're on the sidelines, and we don't know who's going to be asked at the end of the day," Tannenbaum told PFT Live on Thursday. "But what I can say, Mike (Florio of PFT), is NFL Films, HBO Sports -- they all did a great job. It was a great experience for us, it was good for our organization. I think those organizations are real pros and it was a good experience for us."
Tannenbaum left the door open for a Gang Green return: "I know there's been speculation out there, so it was a great experience for us two years ago and, as we've said, if that was something that ever came down the pipe again, we would consider it, but that's not where we're at as of right now."
If ratings from the first swing through the series are any indication, large chunks of the U.S. viewing audience would invite another peek into Ryan's playhouse. Offseason open locker room sessions in Florham Park have bordered on great drama -- why not just open the floodgates?