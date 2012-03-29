Tannehill makes most of pro day after sitting out combine

Published: Mar 29, 2012 at 12:34 PM

Ryan Tannehill could be a top-10 pick in next month's NFL draft, less than two years after lining up as a wide receiver for Texas A&M.

Tannehill returned to quarterback -- his old high school position -- halfway through the 2010 season and caught the attention of NFL scouts despite starting just 19 games behind center for the Aggies.

He worked out Thursday in College Station, Texas, for representatives of 22 NFL teams, including Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin and Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Brad Childress. Tannehill missed last month's NFL Scouting Combine while recovering from foot surgery, so for many, this was their first offseason look at the quarterback.

Casserly: The case for Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is projected to be a top-10 draft pick. Charley Casserly explains why this isn't too high for the Texas A&M QB. More ...

» Brooks: Tannehill isn't a top-10 talent
» Cosell: Tannehill can start in the NFL

Tannehill ran the 40-yard dash just once, being timed in 4.62 seconds, according to NFL.com's Gil Brandt. Tannehill then threw 68 passes, putting on a performance that Carroll said should please the quarterback.

"I felt good," Tannehill said. "The foot felt great moving around, moving in the pocket, escaping. The ball was coming out good, and the guys were making plays for me. It was a good day."

Childress, whose Browns have the No. 4 overall pick, raved about Tannehill's workout.

"He made every throw that he needed to make," said Childress, who was joined at the workout by Browns quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple. "The leg didn't look like an issue. It was an impressive workout."

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock, who also watched the workout, believes Tannehill would be a good pick for the Browns. Sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that the franchise is considering it.

"I wouldn't even doubt it," Mayock said. "To me, you're not going to get him later. He's an athletic upgrade, he's an arm-strength upgrade over Colt McCoy. As much as I like Colt, I like him better as a two than a one. I would love to take (Tannehill) at four and develop him and let Colt play for half a year or more and let this kid learn how to play the position."

The Dolphins, who have the eighth overall pick, also sent general manager Jeff Ireland to College Station for Tannehill's workout. The quarterback, who played for new Dolphins offensive coordinator Mike Sherman at Texas A&M, had dinner with Ireland and Philbin on Wednesday night.

Tannehill said he plans to hold private workouts for the Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in College Station before the draft and that he's set to visit a handful of other teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

