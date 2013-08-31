Tandon Doss cut by Ravens, who have seven receivers

The Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens pared down to the 53-man roster limit Saturday with a flurry of cuts that leaves the team top-heavy at wide receiver and paper-thin in the backfield.
With word from the team that rookies Aaron Mellette and Marlon Brown have made the cut, Baltimore currently houses a whopping seven pass-catchers. It would have been eight, but Tandon Doss, a fourth-round draft pick in 2010, was among the crop of players released. Doss reportedly was dangled as trade bait, but now he can be had off the street.
The Ravens will go into the season with Torrey Smith, Jacoby Jones and Brandon Stokley as their top three targets, but Mellette and Brown have an opportunity for big contributions right away after outstanding summers.
The Ravens will mix and match receiver groupings at will, but the depth chart at running back is clear. After dumping Bobby Rainey, Anthony Allen and Delone Carter, Baltimore is down to just Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce at the position. Look for the team to add bodies sooner than later, and we expect Rainey to find work almost immediately.
The flurry of moves leave the Ravens at 55 players, but adding safety Christian Thompson and cornerback Asa Jackson to the suspended list will trim the roster to 53. These won't be the last of the moves in Baltimore.