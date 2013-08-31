Around the League

Presented By

Tandon Doss cut by Ravens, who have seven receivers

Published: Aug 31, 2013 at 10:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens pared down to the 53-man roster limit Saturday with a flurry of cuts that leaves the team top-heavy at wide receiver and paper-thin in the backfield.

With word from the team that rookies Aaron Mellette and Marlon Brown have made the cut, Baltimore currently houses a whopping seven pass-catchers. It would have been eight, but Tandon Doss, a fourth-round draft pick in 2010, was among the crop of players released. Doss reportedly was dangled as trade bait, but now he can be had off the street.

NFL roster cut tracker

NFL_Shield_130824_HS

Teams had until 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players. Who was cut?

More ...

The Ravens will go into the season with Torrey Smith, Jacoby Jones and Brandon Stokley as their top three targets, but Mellette and Brown have an opportunity for big contributions right away after outstanding summers.

The Ravens will mix and match receiver groupings at will, but the depth chart at running back is clear. After dumping Bobby Rainey, Anthony Allen and Delone Carter, Baltimore is down to just Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce at the position. Look for the team to add bodies sooner than later, and we expect Rainey to find work almost immediately.

The flurry of moves leave the Ravens at 55 players, but adding safety Christian Thompson and cornerback Asa Jackson to the suspended list will trim the roster to 53. These won't be the last of the moves in Baltimore.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW