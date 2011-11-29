Tampa TV station sorry after showing naked Bucs player

A Tampa TV station provided unmatched coverage Sunday night when it mistakenly aired locker-room footage of an unidentified Bucs player naked from the waist down following the team's 23-17 loss to the Titans.
The troubling postgame visual occurred while WTVT interviewed Bucs offensive tackle Donald Penn. As Penn droned on about the team's struggles, the naked player was visible in the background, a sight that generated a minor uproar on YouTube and around the web.
The station's vice president and news director, John Hoffman, was quick to respond.
"We issued the following apology during last night's 6 p.m. newscast: 'Earlier in the Bucs' postgame there was an inadvertent shot and we apologize for that,' " Hoffman told the St. Petersburg Times in an email Monday.
At one stage, an exceptionally bored contingent on the Internet had reportedly started a movement to "Guess that Buccaneer," but no indication if that mission has been accomplished.