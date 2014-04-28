Tampa Bay Buccaneers using Jeff Demps in slot

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted over the weekend that the U.S. Olympic track star "made a lot of plays" as a slot receiver during last week's three-day minicamp.
Demps barely contributed last season, but new coach Lovie Smith is determined to find a use for the former University of Florida running back.
"He is definitely the fastest guy in the NFL, and you see that quickness," said Smith. "We have to find a way to use that speed. He has good hands even though he dropped a long one."
Acquired last April in a trade that shipped LeGarrette Blount to the New England Patriots, Demps appeared in just two games before suffering a pulled groin in October.
The 5-foot-7 jitterbug also brings potential firepower as a return man, but Demps likely is done in Tampa if he doesn't emerge as a factor in the coming months.