Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade Brian Price to Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano continues to aggressively re-shape his roster, letting go of pieces he believes no longer fit.
The Buccaneers traded defensive tackle Brian Price to the Chicago Bears for an undisclosed 2013 draft pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it was a late-round draft pick. The Buccaneers also cut wide receiver Dez Briscoe.
In Price and Briscoe, Schiano jettisoned two players who have been in the news this offseason. Price reportedly punched rookie Mark Barron during a team meeting. Price also missed much of the offseason -- including some time in the hospital -- to be with his family after his sister's death in a hit-and-run accident. Perhaps the deal will give Price, who has struggled with injuries, a chance to make a fresh start.
"We're very excited about Brian," Bears general manager Phil Emery said, via the team's official website. "This is a very talented player. When he came out in the draft, he was picked very high in the second round. He fits our system; he fits the 4-3 (defense). He's a very explosive player off the ball, very reactive."
Briscoe also missed some of the Buccaneers' voluntary workouts this offseason. The reserve receiver was embroiled in some sort of controversy involving the reality show "The Basketball Wives" that we managed to never learn about. Schiano probably didn't want to know much about it either, and now Briscoe is an ex-Buc.
Kellen Winslow is another Buccaneer who didn't fit the fold of what Schiano is looking for in "Buccaneer Men." And Winslow now is a Seattle Seahawk.
The Buccaneers also released defensive back Devin Holland on Thursday and signed linebacker Thomas Williams to a two-year contract.