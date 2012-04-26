Tampa Bay Buccaneers take David Martin, get RB after all

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get Trent Richardson on Thursday, but they still came out of the evening with a new running back.
Doug Martin is now a Buc, selected with the 31st pick of the first round. Martin gives Greg Schiano a thick, powerful three-down back who has a burst that surprised NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock.
Schiano enters an NFL that's pass-crazy, but he's said he wants to build the Bucs' offense around the run. This pick is certainly in line with that philosophy.
The Bucs shipped their No. 36 and No. 101 picks to the Patriots to move into position to grab Martin. Tampa Bay also acquired New England's 126th pick.
This is obviously not good news for LeGarrette Blount, whose grasp on the starting running back job is tenuous at best.
Blount can still have value for the Bucs (given he holds onto the football), but Martin was widely viewed as the second-best running back on the board. A good score for the Bucs late in the business day at Radio City.