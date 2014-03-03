Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal new uniforms

The move appears to meld the pre-1997 creamsicle jerseys with the red and white uniforms of the last 16 seasons. Pewter takes a prominent role in the style and the "Buccaneer Red" is a more vibrant shade of crimson than the previous iteration.
Undoubtedly, the changes will bring about some backlash with fans, especially middle-aged ones who despise change. But, to steal a line from Eminem: "This is for the kids' amusement -- the kids."
