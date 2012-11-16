Tampa Bay Buccaneers in playoff race behind explosive offense

Freeman has shown a better commitment to working the middle of the field, too. Part of this can be attributed to having two solid options (WR Tiquan Underwood and TE Dallas Clark) working between the hashes, but increased understanding of coverages also comes into play. On obvious passing downs, most teams will utilize some form of two-deep coverage with the corners rolled up on the outside. This coverage prevents most throws outside of the numbers, but leaves available windows in the deep area down the middle and in the underneath void in front of the linebackers. Freeman has exploited opponents' usage of the coverage by repeatedly hitting short and intermediate crossers between the hashes. He also will drop the ball off to the back on a circle route or check-down, allowing the pass catcher to pick up positive yardage after the reception.