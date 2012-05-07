Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree to terms with Tiquan Underwood

Tiquan Underwood, another former Rutgers University product, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to rejoin former Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Underwood was famously cut by the New England Patriots the night before Super Bowl XLVI. He re-signed with the Patriots but was released by the team on Thursday.
Underwood is one of several Scarlet Knights players to sign with the Buccaneers since Schiano was named coach in Janaury.
Underwood has caught 11 passes for 141 yards in his three years in the NFL.
Tampa Bay also signed seventh-round draft picks tight end Drake Dunsmore and running back Michael Smith to four-year contracts on Monday in addition to undrafted free agents Quintin Anderson, Sean Baker, De'Anthony Curtis, Eric Guthrie, Jermarcus Hardrick, Jordan Jefferson, Antonio Leak, Jordan Nix, Danny Noble, Moe Petrus and Myles Wade.
Undrafted free agents Luther Ambrose, Ryan Baker, Mike Balogun, Zach Collaros, Ron Girault, Chaz Hine, Donte'e Nicholls, Trevor Olson, Chris Riley, Jake Rogers, Quenton Washington and Rocky Weaver were released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.