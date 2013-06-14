Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 reasons they make playoffs

» But then Freeman charms you, throwing a tight rope to Mike Williams, who makes a sensational grab (below) and takes it 62 yards to glory. It's a pretty pass, illustrating what Freeman can do when he's on. Freeman isn't afraid to push the ball downfield. Only Andrew Luck and Joe Flacco attempted more passes of 20-plus yards last season, making Vincent Jackson and Williams well-matched targets for Freeman's gifts. Schiano obviously is intrigued by rookie Mike Glennon, but I'm not ready to give up on Josh just yet.