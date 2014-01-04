Tamba Hali (knee) active for Chiefs' tilt with Colts

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Tamba Hali should play against the Indianapolis Colts -- barring a pregame setback.
Hali is officially active.
Hali was listed as questionable with a knee injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. He returned Friday on a limited basis.
With Hali and Houston on the field together, the Chiefs' pass rush will be the strongest it has been since before Thanksgiving.
Pressuring Andrew Luck is imperative for the Chiefsduring Saturday's matchup. Having their most dynamic pass-rushing duo on the field together is a good start.