Talent evaluator you would most want to run your team's draft

There aren't many proven GMs who can build a team and then draft well enough to maintain consistency. Ted Thompson comes to mind as a guy who has accomplished the feat. He found the QB, and there aren't many in the history of the game that could make the legend of Brett Favre go away so quickly. The offensive line that protects Rodgers is much of Thompson's doing. Not many GMs have two first-round picks in one year and find two big pieces to a great defense (Clay Matthews and B.J. Raji). When Thompson wasn't drafting first-round gems, he was relying on his staff to find starting corners off the street in Sam Shields and Tramon Williams. Many believe that the Packers' current receiving corps is the best in football. His picks of Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, and James Jones to go with TE phenom Jermichael Finley make it hard to argue with that notion. The few times he's dipped into free agency, Charles Woodson and Ryan Pickett have come up big. Thompson hasn't been around as long as some, but it's hard to argue with the success he is enjoying.