Takeo Spikes visiting linebacker-heavy St. Louis Rams

Veteran linebacker Takeo Spikes made it clear after his release from the San Diego Chargers in March that he had no intentions of retiring because he still has "tread left on the tires."
Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
Three months later, Spikes will make his first free-agent visit. The 36-year-old was meeting with the St. Louis Rams on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a source close to the veteran told NFL.com's Steve Wyche. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.
The Rams were thought to be set at linebacker after adding 2013 first-round draft pick Alec Ogletree to starters James Laurinaitis and Jo-Lonn Dunbar. Considering Ogletree's checkered off-the-field history, perhaps Spikes is being considered as veteran insurance.
Although Spikes is a liability in coverage at this stage of his career, he still can help out in base personnel. He was the Chargers' leading tackler over the past two seasons.