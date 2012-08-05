Takeaways from the first half of the Hall of Fame Game

The rib injury sustained by Kevin Kolb during the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener could change the dynamic of the team's quarterback competition. The Cardinals call his return doubtful, but you'll see Kurt Warner on the field in Canton, Ohio, before you see Kolb.
Skelton took over and led the Cardinals on a long touchdown drive in the second quarter. He finished 4-of-6 passing for 72 yards before being replaced by Richard Bartel. If Kolb is forced to miss any amount of time -- and rib injuries have been known to linger -- the door is wide open for Skelton to win the job.
Other takeaways from the first half:
» Drew Brees was on the field for the game's opening drive, resulting in a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints. He went 4-of-5 passing for 41 yards before Mark Ingram punched it in for six. Sean Payton might be in solitary, but Brees will keep this Saints team upright.
» NFL.com and NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Kolb (1-of-4 passing, 4 yards, interception) was hunched over on his knees for 10 seconds after Cardinals staff looked at him. He appeared to be in a lot of pain. No bueno.
» A few shaky moments for replacement officials in their first game. There was confusion during the coin toss, a missed holding call in the end zone on Cardinals offensive tackle Levi Brown and a 79-yard punt ruled down at the 1-yard line that should've been a touchback.
» Chase Daniel looked sharp in the Saints' final drive of the half, going 6-of-6 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.