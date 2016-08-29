Take a hint? Sanchez misidentified in Broncos program

Mark Sanchez lost out on the best job opening in football. He may soon be out of work entirely. Perhaps we should have been following the breadcrumbs here.
Over the weekend, Sanchez posted an image of a conspicuous error included in a program handed out at the Broncos' kickoff luncheon held Friday.
That's the head of Broncos kicker Brandon McManus where Sanchez's should be. Week 1 starter Trevor Siemian and first-round pick Paxton Lynch are correctly identified. Can't feel good.
Yes, these are tough times for the erstwhile Sanchize. On the bright side, he's still a young, rich, good-looking guy who can play guitar. There's a market for that in society.