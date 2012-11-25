Around the League

Presented By

T.Y. Hilton makes history with Indianapolis Colts

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 10:15 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- T.Y. Hilton has started to make a name for himself. Reggie Wayne appreciates the help.

Hilton, a rookie wide receiver out of Florida International, was drafted in the third round primarily to help the Indianapolis Colts' return game. He did much more in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hilton burst loose with a 75-yard punt return in the first quarter to give the Colts their first touchdown from that phase of the game since 2007. He added an 8-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter when the Bills double-teamed Wayne and left single coverage on the inside route. That proved to be the game-winning score.

Hilton became the first in franchise history to post a receiving touchdown and a punt-return touchdown in the same game. He also found the end zone twice last week against the New England Patriots.

"The game's slowing down," Hilton said. "Long as I keep studying, keep knowing my opponent. We know they're going to try to double No. 87 (Reggie Wayne), and we know No. 13 (Hilton), No. 11 (Donnie Avery) and No. 83 (Dwayne Allen), the whole offense has to make plays.

"Getting better, stronger and faster. Ready for whatever's ahead of us."

Hilton knows he and the other receivers have to help Wayne and rookie quarterback Andrew Luck. Wayne, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, entered the day with an NFL-high 130 targets. Teams know who Luck is looking for.

"Guys want to double me, they have to pick their poison," Wayne said. "We've got these young guys that's capable of making these plays, as we see each week. Those guys take advantage of it.

"That's what I'm a need, for them to continue to take advantage so people can't key on me. I told them a long time ago, I'm a living witness to that. When I came in and Marvin Harrison was here, everyone wanted to key on him. So I had to shine. It's vice versa now."

That has been a bit of an issue for the Colts. Luck and Wayne have starred, but no other receiver has emerged as a consistent threat. Hilton, who has top-end speed, might become that guy.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.