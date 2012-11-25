T.Y. Hilton makes history with Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- T.Y. Hilton has started to make a name for himself. Reggie Wayne appreciates the help.
Hilton, a rookie wide receiver out of Florida International, was drafted in the third round primarily to help the Indianapolis Colts' return game. He did much more in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Hilton burst loose with a 75-yard punt return in the first quarter to give the Colts their first touchdown from that phase of the game since 2007. He added an 8-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter when the Bills double-teamed Wayne and left single coverage on the inside route. That proved to be the game-winning score.
Hilton became the first in franchise history to post a receiving touchdown and a punt-return touchdown in the same game. He also found the end zone twice last week against the New England Patriots.
"The game's slowing down," Hilton said. "Long as I keep studying, keep knowing my opponent. We know they're going to try to double No. 87 (Reggie Wayne), and we know No. 13 (Hilton), No. 11 (Donnie Avery) and No. 83 (Dwayne Allen), the whole offense has to make plays.
"Getting better, stronger and faster. Ready for whatever's ahead of us."
Hilton knows he and the other receivers have to help Wayne and rookie quarterback Andrew Luck. Wayne, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, entered the day with an NFL-high 130 targets. Teams know who Luck is looking for.
"Guys want to double me, they have to pick their poison," Wayne said. "We've got these young guys that's capable of making these plays, as we see each week. Those guys take advantage of it.
"That's what I'm a need, for them to continue to take advantage so people can't key on me. I told them a long time ago, I'm a living witness to that. When I came in and Marvin Harrison was here, everyone wanted to key on him. So I had to shine. It's vice versa now."
That has been a bit of an issue for the Colts. Luck and Wayne have starred, but no other receiver has emerged as a consistent threat. Hilton, who has top-end speed, might become that guy.