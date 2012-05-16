T.O.'s photo with Carson Palmer fires up rumor mill

Something about the Silver and Black has older pass-catchers flocking close.
Long before Plaxico Burress declared his interest in playing for the Oakland Raiders, rumors flew of another veteran wideout closing in. None other than Terrell Owens.
When a March photo revealed Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer and receivers Darrius Heyward-Bey, David Ausberry and Eddie McGee hanging out with Owens following a workout in Southern California, the Internet caught fire with speculation of a T.O.-to-Oakland deal.
Don't hold your breath. The Raiders have said nothing about signing the 38-year-old wideout, but Palmer said Owens' visit was an inspiration to the younger guys.
"It was great for them," Palmer told told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "It was our fourth or fifth day in a row of throwing and they were tired and sore and for them to see another guy, that's not on a team, that's grinding… I think it was a little bit of an eye-opener for them, like, 'All right, he's what, 50? Forty? Thirty?' I don't know. To see him work the way he was working, I think it gave him appreciation for what it means to be the fourth, fifth, third all-time leading guy."
Owens -- currently toiling in the Arena Football League when he's and headlining "Dr. Phil" episodes -- is actually sixth all-time in receptions (1,078) and second all-time in yards (15,934), but who's counting? (We are.)
Along with the receivers mentioned above, the Raiders also have Jacoby Ford, Louis Murphy, Denarius Moore and rookie Juron Criner, so there really isn't much room for Owens on this roster, and Palmer hinted at that.
"I love the guys we have," Palmer said. "I don't know where the spots are to be had. You can only carry so many receivers…training camp, at that position, is going to be really interesting because there's a lot of guys. There's too many guys."