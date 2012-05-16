Around the League

Presented By

T.O.'s photo with Carson Palmer fires up rumor mill

Published: May 16, 2012 at 03:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Something about the Silver and Black has older pass-catchers flocking close.

Long before Plaxico Burress declared his interest in playing for the Oakland Raiders, rumors flew of another veteran wideout closing in. None other than Terrell Owens. 

When a March photo revealed Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer and receivers Darrius Heyward-Bey, David Ausberry and Eddie McGee hanging out with Owens following a workout in Southern California, the Internet caught fire with speculation of a T.O.-to-Oakland deal.

Don't hold your breath. The Raiders have said nothing about signing the 38-year-old wideout, but Palmer said Owens' visit was an inspiration to the younger guys.

"It was great for them," Palmer told told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "It was our fourth or fifth day in a row of throwing and they were tired and sore and for them to see another guy, that's not on a team, that's grinding… I think it was a little bit of an eye-opener for them, like, 'All right, he's what, 50? Forty? Thirty?' I don't know. To see him work the way he was working, I think it gave him appreciation for what it means to be the fourth, fifth, third all-time leading guy."

Owens -- currently toiling in the Arena Football League when he's and headlining "Dr. Phil" episodes -- is actually sixth all-time in receptions (1,078) and second all-time in yards (15,934), but who's counting? (We are.)

Along with the receivers mentioned above, the Raiders also have Jacoby Ford, Louis Murphy, Denarius Moore and rookie Juron Criner, so there really isn't much room for Owens on this roster, and Palmer hinted at that.

"I love the guys we have," Palmer said. "I don't know where the spots are to be had. You can only carry so many receivers…training camp, at that position, is going to be really interesting because there's a lot of guys. There's too many guys."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW