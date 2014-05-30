T.J. Yates: Houston Texans 'trying to mimic' Patriots

The Houston Texans aren't shying away from how much they are trying to emulate the New England Patriots.
Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel cited learning to employ a flexable defense during his time under Bill Belichick.
On the offensive side of the ball, Texans coach Bill O'Brien was with the Pats from 2007 to 2011 as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.
"Obviously watch a lot of Patriots film and seeing how they do it," T.J. Yates said, per CSN Houston. "We're trying to mimic them right now."
The quarterbacks are also using the film to get a sense of the tempo O'Brien likes to run.
"Our view of tempo has evolved especially those of us who were in New England," the coach said. "We were a huddle team in New England and we were always a huddle team in New England. But then the last few years I was there we incorporated more no huddle and different tempos of no huddle."
In May, it's good for the Texans' flawed quarterbacks to study any new perspective they can get their hands on. And who doesn't like watching Brady slinging it to Rob Gronkowski?
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the news and examines developments from the first week of OTAs.