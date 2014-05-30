Around the League

Presented By

T.J. Yates: Houston Texans 'trying to mimic' Patriots

Published: May 30, 2014 at 02:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans aren't shying away from how much they are trying to emulate the New England Patriots.

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel cited learning to employ a flexable defense during his time under Bill Belichick.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texans coach Bill O'Brien was with the Pats from 2007 to 2011 as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

To prep for what the new offense will look like, the Texans quarterbacks are studying film of the Patriots' offense during O'Brien's stint.

"Obviously watch a lot of Patriots film and seeing how they do it," T.J. Yates said, per CSN Houston. "We're trying to mimic them right now."

It makes perfect sense for the Texans to study old Patriots film to get a grasp of the style of plays O'Brien likes to run. (Unfortunately, none of the quarterbacks in the Texans' film room is Tom Brady.)

The quarterbacks are also using the film to get a sense of the tempo O'Brien likes to run.

"Our view of tempo has evolved especially those of us who were in New England," the coach said. "We were a huddle team in New England and we were always a huddle team in New England. But then the last few years I was there we incorporated more no huddle and different tempos of no huddle."

In May, it's good for the Texans' flawed quarterbacks to study any new perspective they can get their hands on. And who doesn't like watching Brady slinging it to Rob Gronkowski?

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the news and examines developments from the first week of OTAs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More